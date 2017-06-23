Cochrane RCMP – Arson investigation in McDougall Church Fire

Morley, Alberta – Following new information from the MD of Big Horn Fire Investigator, Cochrane RCMP are now treating the McDougall Church fire as an arson investigation.

Initial observations by the fire investigator determined that the May 22nd fire was likely accidental. Further investigation by the fire investigator now suggests this fire was in fact deliberately set.

Inspector Lauren Weare, Officer in Charge of the Cochrane RCMP Detachment says, “The McDougall Church was a significant historical Heritage site and its loss has saddened both local and non-locals alike. Multiple investigators will focus on conducting an exhaustive investigation in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible.”

Anyone with information regarding this arson is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

