Cochrane RCMP – Assist Capsized Boaters - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane, Alberta – On July 14th, 2018 at about 9:45 pm, Cochrane RCMP and the Cochrane Fire Department received a complaint of a boat that was reported as sinking in Ghost Lake.

Upon arrival at the dock for Ghost Lake, the responding RCMP member was able to seek assistance from a good Samaritan and they located the boat that was in distress. There were ten people varying between the ages of 1 and 53 who had been aboard the boat and now in the water. All ten were successfully recovered from the water. After being pulled from the lake, a 15-year-old girl had gone unresponsive and the RCMP member was able to successfully administer chest compressions and revive the female.

All ten boaters were taken ashore, where they were seen to by the appropriate emergency services departments.

The Cochrane RCMP would like to acknowledge and thank the good Samaritan for their assistance and use of their boat. Without their assistance, the RCMP member would not have reached those in distress as fast as they had.