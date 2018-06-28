Cochrane RCMP Attempting to Locate Lisa Stephens - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane, Alberta – Cochrane RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lisa Stephens 39 years old from Morley Alberta. Lisa was reported missing by her family on June 27th as is believed to be in Calgary. Police wish to check on her well being.

Lisa Stevens is described as:

– 5’7″ tall

– 139 pounds

– First Nations

– Black hair

– Brown eyes