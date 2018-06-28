Cochrane RCMP Attempting to Locate Lisa Stephens - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane, Alberta – Cochrane RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lisa Stephens 39 years old from Morley Alberta. Lisa was reported missing by her family on June 27th as is believed to be in Calgary. Police wish to check on her well being.
Lisa Stevens is described as:
– 5’7″ tall
– 139 pounds
– First Nations
– Black hair
– Brown eyes
Cochrane RCMP are trying to locate Lisa Stephens. Should you have any information on this or any other investigation please call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com
.