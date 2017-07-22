Cochrane RCMP – Charges laid against man who claimed he was injured by barbed wire on bike trail

Bragg Creek, Alberta – Cochrane RCMP have laid Fraud and Public Mischief charges in the investigation into the claim that a man was injured when he hit barbed wire on a mountain biking trail near Bragg Creek.

On July 5, a man reported to police that he had been riding his bike on a trail in West Bragg Creek when he struck a barbed wire that had been strung between two trees on the trail. The incident was said to have happened on a downhill slope while he was standing, resulting in the wire cutting his shoulder and neck and knocking him off his bike. The man also reported that after the fall, he was taken to hospital, leaving his bike behind. The next day, the bike was gone.

Cochrane RCMP began an investigation into the complaint which included interviewing other cyclists who had been on the trail as well as area residents and the complainant himself. Numerous tips were received from members of the public which have resulted in the conclusion that the events described by the complainant never took place. As a result of all the information gathered, charges for Fraud under $5000 and Public Mischief have been sworn against 37-year-old Stelianos Psaroudakis from Calgary. A warrant for Mr. Psaroudakis’ arrest has been issued and Cochrane RCMP are asking that he contact them to arrange to turn himself in.

“The allegations raised by this complaint caused a lot of concern to the cycling community and Bragg Creek residents,” says Inspector Lauren Weare, Officer in Charge of Cochrane RCMP. “We understand the public concern raised by Mr. Psaroudakis’ claim as well as his attempts to solicit money online. I want to thank everyone for their patience while this investigation took place and also thank all who came forward to provide important information.”

you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [ www.crimestoppers.ab.ca ] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward. The Cochrane RCMP are asking anyone with information about this crime or Stelianos Psaroudakis whereabouts to call the Cochrane Detachment at 403-932-2211. If

