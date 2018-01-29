Cochrane RCMP Continue to Investigate Armed Robbery in Bragg Creek

UPDATE

Bragg Creek, AB – The RCMP continue to investigate this Armed Robbery and urge the public to please come forward if they were in Bragg Creek on December 1, 2017 around 3:20 p.m. and recall seeing the red Pontiac Grand Am or anything suspicious.

The suspect is described as:

Male

5’8″-5’10”

140-190lbs

Grey/white wavy hair

Navy pants

Dark coloured winter coat with a fur lined hood

Below are surveillance photos of the suspect. If anyone recognizes the male, they are asked to please contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

BACKGROUND

Bragg Creek, AB – On December 1, 2017 between 3:20 and 3:30 p.m., a lone male entered the ATB Financial in Bragg Creek, AB. He presented the tellers with a gun and demanded money. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The male has been described as wearing a mask, a blue jacket with a fur hood and blue pants. It is believed he may be related to a red Pontiac Grand Am that was seen in Bragg Creek around the same time.

The investigation is ongoing. The police are asking that any members of the public that may have witnessed this incident or has any further information to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

