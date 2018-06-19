Cochrane RCMP Continue Search for Sara Coates - Gateway Gazette

Morley, Alberta – On June 13th and 14th 2018 Cochrane RCMP with the assistance of Cochrane, Didsbury, Foothills, and Calgary Search and Rescue teams continued to conduct ground searches in Morley for Sara Coates. Sara was reported missing by her family in 2012 and her van was located in Morley in 2013. “The areas searched were part of a larger search plan identified after previous searches. We felt that by going to these locations at this time of the year we would maximize our effectiveness.” said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff of the Cochrane RCMP. ” We have not forgotten about Sara and will continue to make every effort to find her.”

Cochrane RCMP would again ask for the public’s help in find Sara. If anyone has information that can assist this investigation please call the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.tipsubmit.com.