Cochrane RCMP - Fatal Collision near Redwood Meadows - Gateway Gazette

On September 26, 2018 at approximately 9:20 pm, the Cochrane RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on Hwy 22 between Redwood Meadows and Bragg Creek. It appears the dark blue early 90’s GMC Sierra was travelling northbound on Hwy 22 when it left the roadway and rolled in the east ditch.

Unfortunately, one of the occupants of the vehicle, a 63 year old male, was determined to be deceased at the scene. The second occupant, also a male, was transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police are asking that any members of the public who may have witnessed the collision or observed a similar vehicle in the area around the time of the collision, to call the Cochrane RCMP Detachment at 403-851-8000.