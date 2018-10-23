Cochrane RCMP - Fatal Rollover Collision - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane RCMP – Fatal Rollover Collision

By Contributor

Oct 23

Cochrane, AB – On October 18, 2018 at approximately 10:45 p.m. the Cochrane RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Horizon View Road in the rural Cochrane area.  Upon police arrival it was determined the driver was deceased and the passenger was transported to a Calgary hospital with serious, non life threatening injuries.  The driver was a 17-year-old male from Calgary and the passenger was a 16-year-old male also from Calgary.  The names of the vehicle occupants will not be released.  Cochrane Area Victim Services is involved with both families.

The collision is still under investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Turner Valley RCMP investigate a three vehicle collision on Highway 22 at 934 Street – Update #1

Cochrane RCMP – Fatal Rollover Collision

Surgery Wait Times Skyrocket Under the NDP

A Good Deal for Canadians

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Surgery Wait Times Skyrocket Under the NDP Next Post John Barlow, MP: Eddie and Jessica Maurice Testify at Standing Committee on Public Safety