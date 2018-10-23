Cochrane RCMP - Fatal Rollover Collision - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane, AB – On October 18, 2018 at approximately 10:45 p.m. the Cochrane RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Horizon View Road in the rural Cochrane area. Upon police arrival it was determined the driver was deceased and the passenger was transported to a Calgary hospital with serious, non life threatening injuries. The driver was a 17-year-old male from Calgary and the passenger was a 16-year-old male also from Calgary. The names of the vehicle occupants will not be released. Cochrane Area Victim Services is involved with both families.

The collision is still under investigation.

No further details are available at this time.