Cochrane RCMP Hold Grand Opening for Morley Community Office - Gateway Gazette

Stoney Nakoda First Nations, Alta. – Yesterday, members and staff of the Cochrane RCMP hosted the grand opening of it’s new Community Office on the Stoney Nakoda First Nations Community. The Community Office will create an opportunity to build on the positive relationship between the RCMP and the community, and continue the path of reconciliation.

There was a blessing ceremony followed by a BBQ where community members could meet with RCMP members and support staff who service their community. The RCMP Morley Community Policing Office is located at the old Chiniki Storefront.

Quotes:

“I am very proud to be part of the grand opening of the RCMP Morley Community Policing Office. Cochrane Detachment has a rich and evolving relationship with the Stoney Nakoda First Nations and we are committed to continue building and improving our relationship with our community partners.”

– S/Sgt. Dave Brunner

Acting Cochrane Detachment Commander

Quick Facts: