Cochrane RCMP Hold Grand Opening for Morley Community Office - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane RCMP Hold Grand Opening for Morley Community Office

By Contributor

Sep 03

Stoney Nakoda First Nations, Alta. – Yesterday, members and staff of the Cochrane RCMP hosted the grand opening of it’s new Community Office on the Stoney Nakoda First Nations Community. The Community Office will create an opportunity to build on the positive relationship between the RCMP and the community, and continue the path of reconciliation. 

There was a blessing ceremony followed by a BBQ where community members could meet with RCMP members and support staff who service their community. The RCMP Morley Community Policing Office is located at the old Chiniki Storefront.

Quotes:

“I am very proud to be part of the grand opening of the RCMP Morley Community Policing Office. Cochrane Detachment has a rich and evolving relationship with the Stoney Nakoda First Nations and we are committed to continue building and improving our relationship with our community partners.”

– S/Sgt. Dave Brunner
Acting Cochrane Detachment Commander

Quick Facts: 

  • The office will house the new Indigenous Outreach / Program Coordinator for Cochrane and Area Victim Services, Daphne Hollins. She will meet with community members and provide support for them when they are in need. 

  • Cst. Jennifer Brewer and Cst. Dave Cardodo are the designated RCMP members for the Community Tripartite Agreement (CTA) within the community and will be a space where they can conduct their day to day business.  

  • Although this office will initially not have set office hours, when the CTA members or Victim Services are onsite, the gate will be open and community members are welcome. 
