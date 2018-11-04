Cochrane RCMP - Internet Safety Tips for Families - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane, AB – The Cochrane RCMP would like to increase the awareness of internet use and safety practices for families. The internet is an important tool for children and teens; with the increased usage in homes and schools by various age groups, the RCMP are encouraging parents to take a proactive approach to protect their children from online exploitation. Here are some helpful tips to assist parents:

Be open with your children and have respect for one another.

Know the apps or sites your children are using.

Have computers, IPads and phones in a common area where you’re able to observe what they are doing.

Remind kids to never share personal information with strangers this could leave them open to manipulation and mistreatment.

Discuss the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships.

Discuss the types of problems that may arise from sharing private and intimate information electronically, including pictures and videos.

Know who they are talking to – have you met them in person and do you have their contact information? Anyone can be anyone on the internet.

Explain to your children, adults should not try to become friends with them or ask them inappropriate questions. If this occurs, it is NOT safe and they should tell a safe adult.

Tell your children to never arrange for a one-on-one meeting with anyone they meet online.

Teach your adolescents that it is illegal to distribute an intimate image of someone without their consent.

Remind your kids they can always talk to you if they need your help, without worrying about getting into trouble.

What do you do if your children experience inappropriate conversations or if parents have concerns?