Cochrane RCMP Investigate Crime Spree **CHARGES UPDATE** - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane, AB – Three individuals have been formally charged, details are as follows:

Megan Rider (18) of Morley has been charged with the following:

One count of Robbery with an Offensive Weapon

One count of B&E and Commit Theft of MV

One count of Obstruct Peace Officer

One count of Possess Stolen Property over $5000

One count of Possess a Weapon dangerous to the public

Two counts of Assault with a Weapon

Two counts of Break & Enter into a Residence

One count of Theft of Truck

Megan Rider is next scheduled to appear in Airdrie Court on June 14, 2018.

Nelson Twoyoungmen (19) of Morley has been charged with the following:

Robbery with an Offensive Weapon

B&E and Commit Theft of MV

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possess Stolen Property over $5000

Possess a Weapon dangerous to the public

2 X Assault with a Weapon

2 X Break & Enter into a Residence

Theft of Truck

Disguise with intent

Flight from Police Cause Bodily Harm

Assault with a Weapon

Breach of Probation

Nelson Twoyoungmen is next scheduled to appear in Cochrane Court on June 19, 2018. One additional person, a youth from Morley has also been charged. His name will not be released.

BAC KGROUND

Cochrane RCMP Investigate Crime Spree

Cochrane, Alberta – Cochrane RCMP are investigating a crime spree conducted by a group of offenders in Rocky View County near Cochrane, Alberta.

Beginning shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Monday, June 11, 2018, Cochrane RCMP were called to a series of serious crimes believed to have been conducted by a group on a crime spree.

Around 10:40 p.m., a pedestrian was assaulted by some motorists and attacked with “bear spray”. Shortly before 11:00 p.m., a resident of Rocky View County discovered two males and a female in the garage of her home, where the intruders were rummaging through a vehicle.

Cochrane RCMP Traffic Services and Detachment members responding to this report and encountered a suspect truck. This truck rammed a police transport, causing minor injuries to the constable. The truck was stopped by police and the occupants fled on foot. With the help, of RCMP Police Dog Services, a young male and two adult females were arrested from this truck. One constable from Cochrane Detachment suffered minor injuries while tracking these assailants.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m., another resident of Rocky View County encountered assailants in another truck near her home. These assailants attempted to enter the home, and may have attempted to drive towards the home owner in the truck. The truck struck the home and caused some damage.

A short time later, nearby residents found some assailants trying to steal vehicles in the neighbourhood.

Around 11:30 p.m., some athletes were attacked by an assailant with bear spray in Rocky View County.

Around 11:45 p.m., a motorist was attacked with bear spray during a possible attempt to steal his vehicle.

RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist services and Cochrane Detachment General Duty member and General Investigation Services continue to investigate.

Both injured constables are recovering with minor injuries; the victim of the ramming was examined at hospital and has been released.

This morning RCMP Cochrane arrested another adult male and an adult female associated to the spree. The stolen blue Dodge Ram pickup has also been recovered.

RCMP are actively seeking input from the community. If you have information about these events, please contact Cochrane Detachment at 403-851-8000.

A further release will be done, as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this crime rampage are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.