Cochrane RCMP investigate shots fired at interrupted break and enter **UPDATE**

By Gateway Gazette

Aug 12

Springbank, Alberta – The distinct black Ford F150 described below has been located and returned to its owner.  The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in making this happen.  The RCMP would like to speak with the people in the attached photos as it is believed they may have information regarding this incident.

If you recognize anyone in the below photos, please contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous release with surveillance photos.

 

