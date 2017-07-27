Cochrane RCMP Investigate Shots Fired at Interrupted Break and Enter

SHOTS FIRED DURING AN INTERRUPTED BREAK IN TO FARM SHOP

Springbank, Alberta – On July 27th, 2017 at approximately 7:00 am the Cochrane RCMP responded to a break in, in progress to a farm shop located in Springbank. While the RCMP were enroute to the location they were advised that the occupants of a second suspect vehicle had pointed a gun towards the shop owner and fired one shot. The employees of the shop had interrupted the suspects as they were still loading up property and were actively trying to stop the thieves from leaving the property. Prior to police arrival, the property owner followed the ford truck and located it, in a parking lot nearby. As the property owner tried to block the ford truck from leaving the parking lot, a second vehicle pulled up beside the property owner and fired a shot at him. The vehicles involved are a black ford F150 FX4 with a distinct red pinstripe down the side and an Alberta license plate on it and a red higher end SUV with an Idaho license plate on it.

This incident is still currently being investigated, and further details will be released when they become available.

Below are photos of persons of interest in this break and enter. If you recognize the people in the photos, please DO NOT approach these people, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

