Morley, Alberta – At approximately 4:00 am Cochrane RCMP and Rockyview Fire Services were called to a structure fire in Morley, Alberta. Upon arrival emergency services found the McDougall Church completely engulfed in flames. Sadly the historic church could not be saved.

A Fire Investigator has been engaged and has examined the scene. The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is still under investigation.

An update will be provided once more information becomes available.

