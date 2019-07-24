 Cochrane RCMP Learn from Stoney Neighbours - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane RCMP Learn from Stoney Neighbours

By Contributor

Jul 23

Cochrane, Alberta – On July 17th, 2019 members of the Cochrane RCMP Detachment were given a lesson on how to raise a Tee Pee. 

With the Musical Ride in Cochrane, Acting Detachment Commander Staff Sgt. Dave BRUNNER recognized the importance of acknowledging that it was taking part on Treaty 7 land.  The RCMP Indigenous Policing Tee Pee was borrowed and members were honoured to have Boyd WESLEY from the Stoney Nakoda First Nations Community come to teach members how to raise the Tee Pee.

“Cochrane Detachment is committed to building upon our relationship with Stoney Nakoda First Nation.” S/Sgt. BRUNNER said, “We were pleased to have the opportunity to learn how to raise a Tee Pee from Boyd WESLEY at the Cochrane Ag grounds in conjunction with the Musical Ride.”

The Cochrane RCMP is excited to continue learning from members of the Stoney Nakoda First Nations Community and building on their partnership.


