Cochrane RCMP make arrest of armed suspect breaking into a rural home**CHARGED** - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane, AB – Cory Leon BULL (42) of Edmonton has been charged with 12 counts including, but not limited to, Theft of a firearm, Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5000 and Possession of Property under $5000, Break and Enter, fail to comply with conditions etc. BULL has been remanded and is scheduled to appear in Cochrane Court on December 7, 2018.

No further releases will be done.

BACKGROUND

Cochrane RCMP make arrest of armed suspect breaking into a rural home

Cochrane, Alberta – On December 2nd, 2018 at 2:28 pm Cochrane RCMP responded to a complaint of a male armed with a firearm attempting to steal a vehicle at a rural residence in Rocky View County. Upon arrival RCMP observed that the male had broken into the home. The suspect maintained periodic communications with the police and eventually threw the firearm out of the window. Continued attempts were made for the suspect to surrender however they were ignored. The RCMP Emergency Response team attended and the suspect was taken into custody.

One male suspect of Edmonton, Alberta, is facing multiple weapons and property crime related charges. A name will be released once an information is sworn. No one was injured in this event.