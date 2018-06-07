Cochrane RCMP - Massive Structure Fire Under Investigation - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane, AB – At approximately 2:20 a.m. on June 6, the Cochrane RCMP along with the Town of Cochrane Fire department responded to a large structure fire in the Fireside community of Cochrane. Some townhomes under construction were engulfed in flames, resulting in damage to nearby vehicles and homes across the street. Cochrane Fire Department was assisted by several neighbouring fire agencies.

Cochrane RCMP are working with the Cochrane Fire investigators on scene, and at this time are at the very initial stages of the investigation.

Further details will be released as they become available.

Cochrane RCMP are actively seeking input from the community about this incident. Anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the Fireside subdivision over night are asked to please contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

