Cochrane RCMP – Missing Youth

Cochrane RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing youth

Cochrane, Alberta – Cochrane RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15 year old Khalisha Kootenay of Morley, AB. Khalisha was last seen in Morley and may be in the company of her boyfriend Chris STEVENS, also of Morley, AB.

Khalisha is described as a Native female with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’1″ and 110 lbs.

The RCMP would like to confirm Kootenay’s well-being. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.

