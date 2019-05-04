Cochrane RCMP – Requesting Public Assistance in History Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Investigation Continues for 2006 Fatal Hit and Run on Transcanada Highway which involved a 16-year-old female from the Morley First Nation Reserve

Cochrane, AB – The Cochrane RCMP General Investigation Section are seeking information in relation to a Fatal Hit and Run that occurred in the West bound lane of the TransCanada Highway near exit #131 between 7:00 and 8:00 am on January 1st, 2006. Anyone traveling on this stretch of the TransCanada Highway on New Years Day may have information that will assist the investigation.

Investigation has identified two vehicles of interest in this case; a red 1996-2000 Toyota RAV4 and a black 1999-2005 Pontiac Grand Am. Following the collision both of these vehicles likely would have had significant front end damage.

On New Years day 2006 there would have been a number of motorists travelling both East and West at and or near the time of the collision. RCMP wish to remind the public that the smallest piece of information could be the one piece that has been missing to enable this investigation to move forward.

If you have information relating to a red 1996-2000 Toyota RAV4 and a black 1999-2005 Pontiac Grand Am that may have been traveling in this area on January 1st, 2006 or if you witnessed an incident on the highway this information could be crucial to the investigation.

Please contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or to attend the Cochrane detachment situated at 359-1st Street East, Cochrane were you can speak directly to our General Investigation Section members or Cst. Amelie MORIN.

If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Plea from the Family

It has been 13 years since the death of our daughter Brittany Bearspaw, who died tragically on the Trans Canada Highway on January 1, 2006 at the age of 16 years old.

My daughter was a very intelligent young lady, she had dreams of becoming a lawyer and she wanted to get her education. Brittany was an amazing girl with a big heart, gentle and very kind. Brittany would do anything for her younger siblings she was a very loving big sister. Her biggest dream was to finish school. She had a desire and determination to achieve success. Brittany was my inspiration, my rock, who I leaned on, my life has never been the same.

Every night I go to bed hoping I would dream of her and she would tell me “What happened” or say mom I’m okay don’t worry, or even to hear her say mom I love you. I would do almost anything just to hear her laugh. But instead every morning I wake up without my daughter with such a heavy heart, I sit on my bed crying, trying to imagine how life could have been with my girl by my side. It’s hard, it’s not easy, it’s a struggle every day. I still haven’t had the chance to heal and feel whole again, every Christmas and every New Year’s is not a holiday that I look forward to.

I am living a mother’s worst nightmare “Losing your Child”, especially your first born. This is the hardest thing I have to go through day in day out for the rest of my life. Most people don’t understand the meaning of grief, how grieving takes over you when you lose your own child. Everyday I miss my daughter. She was not just a person, she was my girl, my baby, she was special, my world, my joy, she was my daughter.

Having to write down your feelings and deepest thoughts on the loss of your child tragically taken too soon is a very hard thing to do but I’m hoping and praying that the Community, the people or to whomever is reading my story to PLEASE come forward with any TIPS or knows any information on New Year’s early morning 2006, please come forward. All this time and there are still no answers. We are left with little to no hope, all we are asking for is closure and justice to Brittany’s case.

Brittany’s last words to me on the phone were “Mom, I Love You and I’ll See You Later “. This is the last conversation I had with her. I can still hear her say those words.

I Love You” Brittany Bearspaw “September 30,1989-January 1,2006. You will always be my baby girl, You’ll forever be in my heart and memory, I will not rest and give up until I find peace and Closure “My Girl” “My Angel”

Love Mom, Geraldine Bearspaw and Family

If you have any information, Please Contact the Cochrane RCMP



Brittany Bearspaw “September 30,1989-January 1,2006, photo provided by the Bearspaw family.

