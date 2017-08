Cochrane, Alberta – Cochrane RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 26 year old Manisha Poucette. She was last seen in Morley on August 5th and RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Manisha Poucette is described as:

– Aboriginal

– 5’3″

-110-120lbs

-Brown eyes

-Shoulder length dark brown hair

If you have been in contact with Manisha Poucette or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

