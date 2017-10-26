Cochrane RCMP – Unfolding Event Near the Springbank Airport

Springbank, AB – Cochrane RCMP are on scene of a possible plane crash near the Springbank Airport. There is a fire and smoke in the area and visibility is reduced on the highways in this area, so please use caution if driving on these roads.

The RCMP are asking the public to please stay away from this area, while this investigation unfolds.

The RCMP will send an update as more information becomes available. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

