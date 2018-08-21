Cochrane RCMP – Update on Investigation into Shooting on Highway 1A - Tip Line Established - Gateway Gazette

Morley, Alberta – The RCMP Serious Crimes Branch is appealing to the public for information in the investigation into a shooting that occurred August 2, 2018.

At approximately 11:40 am, a black Dodge Durango was travelling eastbound on Highway 1A through the Stoney Nakoda First Nation. The investigation thus far has revealed that the vehicle, driven by a 60-year-old man from Germany, was travelling from Banff towards Calgary. While travelling on Highway 1A, the man and his family detoured into the Nakoda Lodge briefly then continued east, travelling off the highway once again onto Branch Road and driving a short distance before returning to Highway 1A and continuing east.

Approximately 1km west of the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre, the Dodge Durango was passed by the suspect vehicle. As the suspect vehicle passed, a gunshot was fired from the passenger side into the driver’s window, striking the driver of the Durango in the head. The suspect vehicle continued eastbound and has not been located. The Durango went several hundred meters before leaving the road and crashing into trees on the north side of the road.

The victim was rushed to hospital and has since been flown home to Germany along with his family. The victim is described as having serious and life altering injuries as a result of the gunshot to his head.

This investigation is being led by the RCMP K-Division Serious Crimes Branch General Investigation Section with assistance of Cochrane detachment and several other RCMP units and detachments. A search of the area has been completed by the RCMP Special Tactical Operations team.

Investigators can confirm that the adult male and Chrysler Sebring which were previously reported on, on August 3, 2018, have been cleared from involvement in this case. In addition, previous reports had stated that both the victim and suspect vehicles had been travelling westbound. Investigators are now clarifying that both vehicles were eastbound when the shot was fired.

Investigators wish to extend their appreciation to the Stoney Nakoda Nation residents for their continued assistance with the investigation and are appealing to any additional witnesses who may have seen the victim’s or the suspect’s vehicle in the area. “We now know that the victim drove to the Nakoda Lodge and north on Branch Road before being passed by the suspect,” said lead investigator, Constable Jean-Philippe Michaud. “We are asking for anyone who was in those areas, or anyone that might have dash camera footage from that area on August 2nd, to call us. Any small detail can help the investigation.”

Photos of the victim’s license plate and stock photos of the Durango are being released as well as a map of the area showing the Nakoda Lodge, Branch Road and the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre. Anyone who was in these locations on August 2 between 11:00 am and 12:00 pm that recognizes the vehicle in the attached photographs is asked to contact the RCMP or Crimestoppers.