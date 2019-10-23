Cochrane Unveils First Canadian Fully On-Demand Transit System - Gateway Gazette

The Town of Cochrane revealed the name of the new local transit system at the Cochrane Trade Show in May.

COLT: Cochrane On-Demand Local Transit was the highlight of the Town booth.

Mayor Jeff Genung is looking forward to sharing details with the community.

“As the only community in Canada to offer a fully on-demand, stop-to-stop transit system, this is something we are proud of and are excited to highlight,” said Mayor Genung. “I’m pleased that we selected a name and design that showcases this unique service.”

The Town booth also had a map of proposed bus stops, an update on the app, and more details on how the on-demand transit system works.

Transit riders will request a bus from one designated stop to another designated stop in Town.

“The brand we unveiled today is modern and reflects Cochrane’s character,” added Genung.

COLT buses were on the road in Cochrane the first week of October.

COLT had four buses ready to roll the first Monday of October and are ideal for getting to local appointments, activities and destinations. Because the service is completely on demand, there’s no waiting at a stop. Use the app to request a ride for a specific day and time and select your starting and ending point. COLT sends a text message when your bus is on the way!

The Ride COLT app has been available for download since September 23.

COLT is free to ride until the end of the year so service can be monitored and adjusted if required. After launch day, buses run Monday to Friday from 6am-8pm and Saturdays from 9am-3pm. There is no service on Sundays.

Local transit in Cochrane was approved in 2018 as part of the 2019-2021 budget. The system was developed as an on-demand stop-to-stop service after extensive community consultation.

Buses in Cochrane serve local destinations initially, but plans are underway to add regional destinations like Crowfoot LRT station and post-secondary institutions in Calgary.

Information is available on ridecolt.ca.