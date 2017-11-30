Come and see what’s in store for you!

HO-HO-HO !!!

It's that time again to

LIGHT UP Black Diamond!!!

We'll have Cotton Candy again this year

In Store Specials

and we've teamed up with Rachel Ellen

to bring you FREE photos with


"I'm excited to be teamed up with Pharmasave Black Diamond,

for our 3rd Year Running, to offer Free Santa Photos, for this year's

Light Up Black Diamond.

There are so many priceless reactions when children get to sit on Santa's knee, and it's so much fun to capture that. Photos will take place from 5-9, in the tent beside Grillos. We hope to see you there"  rachel-ellen.com.

