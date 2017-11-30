Come and see what’s in store for you!

HO-HO-HO !!!
It's that time again to
LIGHT UP Black Diamond!!!
We'll have Cotton Candy again this year
In Store Specials
and we've teamed up with Rachel Ellen
to bring you FREE photos with
"I'm excited to be teamed up with Pharmasave Black Diamond,
for our 3rd Year Running, to offer Free Santa Photos, for this year's
Light Up Black Diamond.
There are so many priceless reactions when children get to sit on Santa's knee, and it's so much fun to capture that. Photos will take place from 5-9, in the tent beside Grillos. We hope to see you there" rachel-ellen.com.