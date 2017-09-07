Coming September 9th … The DV100 Race or Ride

Attention Cyclists: The DV100 Race or Ride is an event unlike any other!

The route is for both racers and riders. Not only does the Route take you through beautiful scenery, you get to complete the route with likeminded riders.

If you are planning to compete as a racer there is over $20,000 to give away in prize money PLUS an additional $1,000 if you set a new course record in the men’s and women’s divisions. If you would just like to ride the course you will be like the majority of the registrants.

The DV100 Race or Ride is a fundraiser for the Drayton Valley Community Foundation. All the money raised by DV100 stays in the community of Drayton Valley and is granted to local organizations and community groups.

There is still time to register!

Riders can choose to cycle the 160Km, 100Km, 40Km or the Team 100Km. Information about each choice is available online, along with details about other planned events during the evenings and it’s all part of the DV100:

http://dv100.ca

for complete information on this great event and/or to contact the DV100 organizers.

Come for the Ride … Stay for the Fun!

