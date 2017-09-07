Committee Invites Albertans to Public Meetings on Bill 203, Alberta Standard Time Act

Over the next two weeks Albertans will have an opportunity to attend public meetings and to share their views regarding Bill 203, Alberta Standard Time Act.

A subcommittee of the Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future invites Albertans to attend a public meeting in the following cities. Those interested in making a presentation at a public meeting are asked to register by contacting 780.415.2878 (toll-free 310.0000).

Grande Prairie Sandman Hotel Grande Prairie

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017

10 a.m. – noon and

1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Register by Sept. 7, 2017 Edmonton and Capital Region Edmonton Federal Building

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

9 a.m. – noon

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Register by Sept. 11, 2017 Calgary Coast Plaza Hotel and Conference Centre

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017

9 a.m. – noon

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Register by Sept.11, 2017 Lethbridge Coast Plaza Hotel and Conference Centre

Friday, Sept. 15, 2017

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Register by Sept.11, 2017

Dates and times are subject to change.

More information on the Bill 203 review and the public meetings is available on the Assembly website: assembly.ab.ca.