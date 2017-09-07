Committee Invites Albertans to Public Meetings on Bill 203, Alberta Standard Time Act

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 07

Over the next two weeks Albertans will have an opportunity to attend public meetings and to share their views regarding Bill 203, Alberta Standard Time Act. 

A subcommittee of the Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future invites Albertans to attend a public meeting in the following cities.

Those interested in making a presentation at a public meeting are asked to register by contacting 780.415.2878 (toll-free 310.0000).

Grande Prairie

Sandman Hotel Grande Prairie
Friday, Sept. 8, 2017
10 a.m. – noon and
1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Register by Sept. 7, 2017

Edmonton and Capital Region

Edmonton Federal Building
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017
9 a.m. – noon
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Register by Sept. 11, 2017

Calgary

Coast Plaza Hotel and Conference Centre
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017
9 a.m. – noon
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Register by Sept.11, 2017

Lethbridge

Coast Plaza Hotel and Conference Centre
Friday, Sept. 15, 2017
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Register by Sept.11, 2017

Dates and times are subject to change.

More information on the Bill 203 review and the public meetings is available on the Assembly website: assembly.ab.ca.

Note: all meetings will be audio-streamed live on the Legislative Assembly website and recorded by Alberta Hansard.

