Community Futures Highwood wants to see funding increase for the Community Futures Program so they can continue to support small businesses.

Funding for the program, which helps to give loans to small businesses, was frozen about 12 years ago when the federal government was looking to reduce costs. Community Futures Highwood is hoping to see that funding restored and modernized.

Learn more about the Community Futures Program and view the petition

