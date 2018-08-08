Community Group Registration Night in Turner Valley - Calling Local Organizations - Gateway Gazette

Community Group Registration Night in Turner Valley – Calling Local Organizations

By Contributor

Aug 08

Local organizations are invited to participate in this year’s Community Group Registration Night on Tuesday, September 11 from 6 – 8pm at the Flare ‘n Derrick Community Hall. Contact Hazel Martin, [email protected] , 403.933.4944 for details and to book a table.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Community Group Registration Night in Turner Valley – Calling Local Organizations

Celebrate Life on the Range at the Bar U Ranch NHS with the Annual Old Time Ranch Rodeo and Pekisko Creek Trade Fair and Art Show

High River Welcomes New Fire Chief, Lance Bushie

Longview Library Offers Children Varied and Fun Programs this Summer

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Minority Children Benefit from Obesity Prevention Program Next Post Canada, Please Welcome the McDonald’s® MacCoin