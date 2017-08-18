Community Input Requested on Outdoor Education Community Based Programs

We are reaching out to the community to touch base in regards to outdoor education programs for the youth in our communities (Black Diamond, Turner Valley, Longview, Millarville High River, Okotoks and Nanton). The Boys and Girls club is researching the feasibility of offering various outdoor education programs for our local youth. These programs may include hiking, back country camping, snowshoeing, archery, firearms, canoeing/kayaking, wilderness survival and climbing. The programs would provide education in safety, awareness, environmental impact, ecological stewardship and wildlife conservation. We are asking you as community partners and parents for input on the viability of running these programs in our community. The Boys and Girls Club is proud to be an inclusive place for families from many different demographics and backgrounds, our goal is to provide a safe and nurturing environment for our youth to learn, engage, thrive and prepare for a successful life. We live in a gateway to a beautiful back country classroom and believe that providing an opportunity for our youth to explore and learn will build a foundation of respect and understanding for the environment that we live in.

Your input is greatly needed and appreciated in order for us to provide educational and engaging programs for our children; the information will help us create programs that are catered to the specific needs and wants in our communities. Our question to you is what types of programs would you like to see for our children? How would you like them presented? What are the outdoor educational needs of the youth in our communities?

Please be aware that your submissions may be used to create and/or promote our programs. If you have ideas on other topics that you would like explored please feel free to let us know as well, the more we know and understand the needs of our community the bigger the impact we can we can have.

Thank you so much for your time, we look forward to your input. Please feel free to pass this on to anyone that you may know who can provide us with feedback.

Please send your submissions to Jodie at [email protected]

Jodie Sieben Boys and Girls Clubs of the Foothills www.bgcfoothills.com/ Director of Operations

