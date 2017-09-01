Community Organizations Registration Event Links Residents with Local Clubs and Organizations

The annual Community Organizations Registration event at the Flare n’ Derrick Community Hall will once again provide residents the opportunity to sign up for a variety of seasonal activities on Tuesday, September 12 from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm.

Community-based sports teams, recreation and culture groups, arts and crafts clubs, volunteer organizations and other local associations will be represented at this event providing families a fantastic opportunity to complete all their registrations in one night and get more information on local clubs and organizations. Municipal program information will also be available.

Organizations based in the Turner Valley, Black Diamond and the surrounding area are invited to participate in the event by contacting Hazel Martin. There is no charge to participate.

For more information about the Community Organizations Registration event, please visit http://turnervalley.ca/news/community-groups-registration-night/. All members of the public and media are invited to attend.

