The annual Community Registration Night event will be held on Tuesday, September 10 from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm at the Flare ‘n Derrick Community Hall in Turner Valley.

Complete all of your registrations in on night and get more information on local clubs and groups in the area. Municipal program information will be available.

For more information about this year’s event, please visit www.turnervalley.ca for list of participating groups.

Local organizations are invited to participate in this year’s event. Contact Hazel via email [email protected] to book a free table before September 3.