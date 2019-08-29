Community Registration Night Links Residents with Local Clubs and Organizations - Gateway Gazette

The annual Community Registration Night event provides residents with an opportunity to sign up for a variety of seasonal activities. This year’s event will be taking place at the Flare n’ Derrick Community Hall on Tuesday, September 10 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm in Turner Valley.

Community-based sports teams, recreation and culture groups, arts and crafts clubs, volunteer groups and other local associations and businesses will be represented at this event giving families a convenient opportunity to complete all their registrations in one night and get more information on local clubs and groups. Municipal program information will also be available including an open house-style presentation by the Paths, Parks

and Recreation Advisory Committee seeking the public’s input on its next steps in pathways planning and recreational opportunities.

Organizations based in Turner Valley, Black Diamond and the surrounding areas are invited to register for a table to participate in the event by contacting Hazel Martin. There is no charge to participate.

For more information about the Community Groups Registration event, please visit http://turnervalley.ca/news/community-groups-registration-night/. All members of the public and media are invited to attend.