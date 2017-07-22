On-It Commuter Service Pilot Update

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 22

The On-It Commuter Service Pilot was launched in October 2016 and currently services Black Diamond, High River, Okotoks and Turner Valley. Since its launch this service has been a great success, with regular riders enjoying an affordable, stress-free commute to and from Calgary.

After completion of a 6-month review, some adjustments to the schedule may be required to continue this success into Year 2. Potential service changes would come into effect in the fall 2017.

Advanced notice will be provided and details will be posted on our website here:   www.onitregionaltransit.ca/commuter-service/

