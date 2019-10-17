Companies, Directors Face Environmental Charges - Gateway Gazette

Government has laid a total of 12 environmental charges against three companies and one director from each company related to offences in Calgary.

Incident overview

The charges, laid under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, relate to excavated fill contaminated with a hazardous substance, hexavalent chromium, deposited on City of Calgary property on or about April 13, 2017.

Loutfi Aboumrad and Superior Concrete Systems Ltd. are charged with five counts under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

Ziad El-Bittar and Alberta Chrome & Grinding (2001) Ltd. are charged with three counts under the act.

Hussein Amery and Amara Investments Corp. face four charges under the act.

The next court appearance is scheduled for March 2, 2020 at the Calgary Courts Centre.

