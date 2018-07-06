Company Faces Environmental, Waste Control Charges - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government has laid six charges against a Calgary company for failing to comply with provincial waste disposal laws.
Moore’s Industrial Service Ltd., also known as Moore’s Industrial Service and Moore’s Industrial Services, has been charged with five counts under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and one count under the province’s Waste Control Regulation. The charges relate to a continuing set of events that occurred between June 11 and June 13, 2016.
The charges include:
The first court appearance is set for July 4 in the Calgary Courts Centre.
