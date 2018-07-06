Company Faces Environmental, Waste Control Charges - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government has laid six charges against a Calgary company for failing to comply with provincial waste disposal laws.

Incident details

Moore’s Industrial Service Ltd., also known as Moore’s Industrial Service and Moore’s Industrial Services, has been charged with five counts under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and one count under the province’s Waste Control Regulation. The charges relate to a continuing set of events that occurred between June 11 and June 13, 2016.

The charges include:

Disposing of hazardous waste except in accordance with an approval, a code of practice or a registration or as otherwise provided for in the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act , contrary to section 192 of the act.

, contrary to section 192 of the act. Deposited waste for disposal in a place other than a waste management facility authorized in accordance with the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act or the Waste Control Regulation, contrary to section 23 of the regulation.

or the Waste Control Regulation, contrary to section 23 of the regulation. Released a substance into the environment that may cause, is causing or has caused an adverse effect, as soon as that person became aware of or ought to have become aware of the release, did fail to take all reasonable measures to repair, remedy and confine the effects of the substance, contrary to section 112(1)(a)(i) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

The first court appearance is set for July 4 in the Calgary Courts Centre.

Alberta Environment and Parks focuses on education, prevention and enforcement to ensure all Albertans continue to enjoy a clean and healthy environment. When individuals or companies fail to comply with legislation, Environment and Parks has a range of options, depending on the offence, to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.