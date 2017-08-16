Company Pleads Guilty to Public Lands Act Charge

An Edmonton construction firm has been fined $20,000 for failing to comply with an order to vacate public lands near Fort McMurray.

Carmacks Industrial Ltd. pleaded guilty to one count of failing to comply with an order to vacate contrary to section 47.1 of the Public Lands Act in relation to the company’s unauthorized occupancy of public land in northern Alberta. The remaining three charges against the company were withdrawn. A charge against Carmacks Enterprises Ltd. was also withdrawn.

In 2015, Environment and Parks became aware of the company’s unauthorized presence on public land north of Fort McMurray. In May 2016, the company was served with an order directing them to vacate the land.

As steward of the province’s public lands, Alberta Environment and Parks focuses on education, prevention and enforcement to ensure these lands are used responsibly by all Albertans. When there is a failure to respect these lands in any capacity, the ministry uses enforcement tools – up to and including prosecution – to ensure compliance.