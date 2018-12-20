Compassionate Community Living for Calgary Seniors - Gateway Gazette

The Wing Kei Greenview now has 175 spaces, which include 95 designated supportive living and dementia spaces, as well as an indoor garden, chapel and areas for leisure activities. Cultural- specific programming and supports are central to Wing Kei’s approach to individualized seniors care.

“Seniors in Calgary and across Alberta deserve to age with dignity in their communities and close to their families. I’m proud of our work with partners like the Chinese Christian Wing Kei Nursing Home Association to ensure Alberta seniors and persons with complex needs have access to the care they need, in a place they like and that feels like home.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

“Today’s opening will give seniors and their families in Calgary peace of mind, knowing residents will be provided with the utmost in care, in homelike spaces that reflect the diverse cultures of the people in our community. Thank you to the Government of Alberta for their commitment to supporting important projects like this.” ~Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO, Alberta Health Services

In 2016, the province provided $5 million in Affordable Supportive Living Initiative capital grant funding to the Chinese Christian Wing Kei Nursing Home Association for Greenview Long-term Care.

“Wing Kei started as a dream, written on a napkin mid-flight from Calgary to Toronto. Our dream to serve seniors with utmost love permeates every aspect of our organization. The support and trust of government, Alberta Health Services, and our generous community has propelled our growth and enabled us to be responsive to seniors needs in Calgary.” ~Vincent Leung, board chair, Wing Kei

“My husband and I have been living in different facilities for six years but we have been reunited at Wing Kei. It’s very special to be together in a facility that feels so much like home.” ~Kok Ying Tsang, Wing Kei Greenview resident

The provincial government’s new continuing care capital grant funding program, Building Communities of Care, focuses on developing continuing care spaces where they are needed most. The province allocated $221 million in capital dollars over five years, in Budget 2018, to increase capacity for long-term care and designated supportive living.