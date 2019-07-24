Concerned Citizens Help Police Arrest 2 Impaired Drivers; Jasper RCMP - Gateway Gazette

Jasper, Alberta – In less than 5 hours, Jasper RCMP officers arrested and charged two drivers for impaired driving related offences after receiving 911 calls from concerned citizens.

On July 21, 2019 at approximately 5:40 PM, Jasper RCMP officers received a 911 call for a possible impaired driver swerving all over the road on Connaught Drive. Police located the vehicle and became suspicious that the driver had consumed alcohol. The male driver provided a sample of his breath into an approved screening device and failed the test. He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Jasper Detachment where he provided additional samples of his breath which showed a blood alcohol concentration that was more than double the legal limit.

The 64 year old Jasper resident was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. His licence was suspended and his vehicle was seized.

The same day at approximately 10:20 PM, Jasper RCMP officers responded to a 911 call regarding a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and into the ditch on Highway 16. Police located the vehicle on Highway 16 near the Palisades picnic area and clocked it at a speed of a 156 km/h in a 90 km/h zone. The male driver was ordered to provide a sample of his breath into an approved screening device but failed to comply with the demand.

The 50 year old Hinton resident was charged with failing to comply with an approved screening device demand, exceeding the maximum speed limit and driving with an expired licence plate. His licence was suspended and his vehicle was seized.

Both subjects are scheduled to appear in Jasper Provincial Court on August 22nd, 2019.

Jasper RCMP officers continue to be out in full force every day and every night in an attempt to locate and remove impaired drivers from our roads. The Jasper RCMP encourage you to call 911 if you suspect a driver is impaired.