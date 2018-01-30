Confirmed Case of Measles Prompts Public Alert to Potential Exposures

CALGARY – Alberta Health Services (AHS) has confirmed that an individual with lab-confirmed measles has been in a public setting in Calgary, while infectious.

Individuals who were in the below noted location on the date and in the time-period specified, may have been exposed to measles:

January 19, 2018:

Exposure Location: Real Canadian Superstore

(Southport Location)

10505 Southport Road S.W., Calgary

Exposure Time Period: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Individuals who were in the above location in the timeframe noted and who were born after 1970, and have NOT already had measles disease or have NOT received two doses of measles vaccine, may be at risk for developing measles.

These individuals are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles. If symptoms of measles do develop, these individuals are advised to stay home and call Health Link at 811, before visiting any healthcare facility or provider.

Symptoms of Measles include:

fever of 38.3° C or higher; and

cough, runny nose and/or red eyes; and

a red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down the body and then to the arms and legs.

Please note: Though not confirmed, it is likely this case was originally exposed to measles on January 10, 2018, while travelling by plane from London to Calgary, on British Airways flight 103. Travelers on that flight who are susceptible to measles may also wish to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles.

Measles is an extremely contagious disease, spread easily through the air. There is no treatment for measles; however, it can be prevented through immunization.

In Alberta, measles vaccine is offered, free of charge, through Alberta’s publicly funded immunization program. Children in Alberta typically receive their first dose of measles vaccine at 12 months of age, and their second dose between the ages of four and six years.

Albertans uncertain of their immunization history, or their child’s immunization history, can call their local public health office or Health Link Alberta (1-866-408-5465) to discuss.

For further information on routine childhood immunization, visit www.immunizealberta.ca.

For additional information on measles disease, please see the attached Q & A document.

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.

