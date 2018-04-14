 Congrats to our Olympic and Paralympic Athletes - Gateway Gazette

Congrats to our Olympic and Paralympic Athletes

By Contributor

Apr 14

Premier Rachel Notley and Minister of Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda issued the following statement welcoming athletes of the 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games to the Alberta legislature:

Premier Notley and Minister Miranda hosted Alberta Olympic and Paralympic athletes in the legislature to celebrate their accomplishments at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang.

“While the 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games have concluded, the achievements of our athletes will be forever etched into history. The games also provided all of the athletes, along with their teams, coaches, families and supporters, with memories that will last a lifetime. As we remember the podium finishes, we must also consider the incredible effect they have in inspiring the next generation of champions in Alberta and across the country. To the athletes who live and train in our province, thank you once again for showing us what courage and determination can accomplish. We are proud and grateful to have shared in your Olympic and Paralympic journey.”

~Rachel Notley, Premier of Alberta

“What a thrill it is to recognize and celebrate these incredible athletes who made the PyeongChang Olympics and Paralympics so exciting. All Albertans are so proud of the accomplishments of the athletes: their medals, personal bests, tenacity and spirit. Their years of training, commitment, and personal sacrifice inspire Albertans to push harder and never give up on their dreams. To everyone who competed at the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, you truly reflect what is best about Albertans and thank you for being tremendous ambassadors of our province.”

~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism, responsible for sport

Alberta sent 66 athletes to the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Canada’s Olympians and Paralympians brought home a combined total of 57 medals from PyeongChang and 31 of those medals were won by athletes who live and train in Alberta.

Watch the event highlights

