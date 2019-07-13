 Congrats to the Grads of Chief Jacob Bearspaw Memorial School - Gateway Gazette

Congrats to the Grads of Chief Jacob Bearspaw Memorial School

By Contributor

Jul 12

A graduation celebration was held at Chief Jacob Bearspaw Memorial School in Eden Valley on June 20th for Dimitri Kootenay and Sonia Lefthand.

Congratulations!

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Congrats to the Grads of Chief Jacob Bearspaw Memorial School

Obituary: Rick Smith

57th Annual Christ Church Millarville Flower Festival This Weekend

Black Diamond Council Wants to Hear from Residents on Proposed Pathway

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Crowsnest Pass RCMP Respond to Fatal Climbing Accident – Update Next Post Congrats to the Grads of Chief Jacob Bearspaw Memorial School