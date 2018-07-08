Congrats to the Grads of Highwood High School - Gateway Gazette

Congrats to the Grads of Highwood High School

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 08

Samantha Allan

Anna Rose Altamera

Carson Andrus

Jasmyn Andrus

Renee Arsenault

Connor Babic

Ella Baisa

Travis Bakaluk

Piper Baker

Brennah Bakken

Ashley Barnett

Kallie Big Old Man

Tyrel Birch

Josh Bohning

Meghan Boucher

Alexandra Boyechko

Jigs Cocjin

Tyson Crisby

Skye Cybulski

Kygen Dautremont

Sophia DePaoli

Jakob Dijkstra

Kaelyn Dubois

McCall Edmonds

Mitch Eldridge

Delaney Ellice

Sami Ens

Sabrina Farkas

Tanner Francis

Laura Fraser

Kasia Fredriksen

Kimberley Frondall

Shaelea Gannon

Sean Garlock

Leslee Gaudet-Larsen

Reese Gelden

Dan Giles

Chase Groeneveld

Quinn Groeneveld

Cameron Grover

Alexandria Helash

Mark Hementera

Danielle Herriman

Brayden Hitchner

Jayme Hofer

Levi Howden

Carmen Izyk

Storm Jacobs

Hayley Jorgensen

Aidan Keith

Riley Kell

Rayann Kelly

Jared Kennett

Makayla King

Jordan Knappe

Lashae Kohut

Jennifer Kowal

Alexis Kurta

Paige Langmuir

Britanie Lanz

Jessica Latta

Foster Laycraft

Jayden Lee

Maia Lepp

Kennedy Lewin

Ludwieg Liwan

Cassidy Machacek

Matthew Marthaller

Hannah Martin

Josh Mayer

Brandon McBride

Chase McCauley

Capri McKinnon

Grace McLean

Zane McNaught

Ben Metcalfe

Dustin Miller

Ayan Mohamed

Chase Morgan

Chris Mueller

Mackenzie Munson

Nathaly Murillo Hercules

Aiden Negrych

Daniel Nesterenko

Mitch Newman

Paul Ngoap

Emma Nickerson

Wyatt Orchard-Flundra

Aden Page

Trey Palmer

Keelan Patterson

Breea Penner

Greg Piasta

Kylie Porter

Melina Potter

Paige Purdy

Cassidy Read

Noah Robideau

Cassidy Rotheisler

Ethan Sawatzky

Portia Scabar

Dezire Scheer

Leesha Scott

Kyla Seaver

Cole Simms

Kaden Simpson

Reece Sinclair

Peyton Slavin

Samantha Smith

Sietara Smith

Jazz Smith-Stone

Aidan Swinney

Rowdy Thompson

Judy Tyndall

Kole Voeller

Caitlyn Watkins

Marley Watkins

Alandra Woycenko

Giovanni Wright

Jenah Yumul

Tucker Zdunich

