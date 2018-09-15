Congratulations on Your Retirement Dr Val Congdon - Gateway Gazette

After nearly 40 years in practice, Dr Val Congdon will be retiring from Family Medicine on 30 September 2018.

Her dedication to the Foothills Family Medical Centre patient care and to the surrounding communities has set a very high standard for the medical community. She will be greatly missed by the clinic physicians and staff, as well as her patients.

Dr Congdon, we wish you good health and much happiness in this next phase of your life.

The Physicians and Staff at the Foothills Family Medical Centre.