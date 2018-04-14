Congratulations to the 2018 Canada’s Coolest School Trip contest winners - Gateway Gazette

The results are in! Here are the 2018 Canada’s Coolest School Trip contest winners:

Congratulations to the “Wilson Fire Crew” from the Dr. Roy Wilson Learning Centre in Medicine Hat, Alberta, on their photo essay “Wilson Learning Centre: Committed to Our Land and People” that landed them this year’s grand prize trip to Parks Canada places in Ontario!

Congratulations to the three runner-up winners:

Congratulations to the six regional honourable mentions:

Thank you to the grade 7, 8 and 9 classes from across Canada who entered the Canada’s Coolest School Trip contest. From reviewing each of the photo essays, one can see that a lot of hard work and effort was put in by both students and teachers. You should all be proud of the stewardship projects you’ve accomplished in your communities.