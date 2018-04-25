Connecting Albertans to Meaningful Careers - Gateway Gazette

Albertans can look for a job, explore new career options or research education and training programs during Alberta Career Week, April 23-27.

The Alberta government is partnering with community organizations across the province to offer more than 150 career events this week. From job fairs to resume-writing workshops, Alberta Career Week highlights the programs and services available to help Albertans connect with the jobs and training they need to be successful. “All Albertans should be able to access the resources they need to build meaningful lives. With this year’s Career Week, we want to connect Albertans with the training and support they need to achieve their career goals, create better lives and build a stronger Alberta. The economy is looking up and our government is committed to ensuring this recovery benefits all Albertans.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

Other events during Alberta Career Week include:

career planning and interview skill workshops

open houses

information sessions on employment standards and volunteering

ways to use social media to search for a job

The week also highlights the work being done by community partners, such as the Directions for Immigrants program at Bow Valley College, to connect Albertans to careers. The program helps internationally educated professionals, who have immigrated to Alberta, gain the information and accreditation they need to get professional jobs.

“As a new immigrant in Canada, I felt overwhelmed by the information and stories I had received from older immigrants. I discovered Directions for Immigrants at the point in my life when what I needed the most was direction, information/resources and guidance. Directions for Immigrants helped me to formulate a personalized road map to achieving my success plan. It is, indeed, a one-stop shop for every new immigrant.” ~Bola Adebisi-Akinbile, internationally educated physiotherapist from Nigeria who was supported through Bow Valley College’s Directions for Immigrants

Career supports can be found through the Alberta Support Centres, an updated online resource Alberta Learning and Information Service, as well our connections with community partner programs continue to provide assistance to help Albertans achieve their job goals.