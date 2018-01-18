Conservative MP John Barlow Travels to Washington, DC

OTTAWA, ON – John Barlow, Conservative Shadow Minister (Associate) for Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Foothills, Alberta, is in Washington, DC this week.

MP John Barlow will spend 2 days with the Leader of the Official Opposition, the Honourable Andrew Scheer and colleagues, Conservative deputy leader Lisa Raitt, Shadow Minister for International Trade Dean Allison and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Canada-US Relations MP Colin Carrie. They will be conducting meetings with industry leaders and stakeholders to convey the importance of NAFTA and continued trade with Canada.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

