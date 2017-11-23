Conservative MP John Barlow to visit Agribition in Regina

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 23

OTTAWA, ON – John Barlow, Associate Conservative Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Foothills, will be attending Agribition in Regina, Saskatchewan. He will be meeting with industry leaders to discuss major issues currently affecting the agriculture sector, including recent tax changes, NAFTA renegotiations, failed TPP meetings and trade irritants with India.

For a full list of public events, please see below:

Friday November 24th, 2017

12:00 – 2:30 p.m.        Private meetings with stakeholders

3:00 – 5:00 p.m.          Tour of Agribition

