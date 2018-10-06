Conservative MP John Barlow Wraps Up Agriculture Tour in British Columbia - Gateway Gazette

Surrey, B.C. – Last week, Conservative Shadow Minister for Employment, Workforce Development and Labour John Barlow was in British Columbia meeting with local farmers as part of the Conservative Party’s Standing Up for Agriculture Tour. Over the coming weeks, Conservatives will be meeting with farmers and business owners in the agriculture industry to discuss the issues they are facing and what a Conservative government will do to ensure that Canada’s agriculture sector continues to thrive.

“Conservatives know that our agriculture sector is a major driver of Canada’s economy. That’s why we are committed to supporting the industry and providing our farmers, producers and growers with the tools they need to succeed,” said MP Barlow.

During his visit, MP Barlow toured cranberry operations and farms, multiple greenhouses, production and packing facilities and held roundtables with farmers and growers. Agriculture has changed immensely over the last 40 years. He saw firsthand the incredible innovation in the sector to produce more on less. However, harmful Liberal policies like the federal carbon tax, new small business tax hikes, and increasing levels of red tape are making it harder for farmers to get ahead.

“Conservatives will always stand with Canada’s farmers. An Andrew Scheer government will repeal the federal carbon tax, lower taxes and provide our agricultural sector with the predictability and resources farmers need to support their families and succeed on the world stage,” MP Barlow concluded.