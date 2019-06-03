Conservatives Bring National Attention to Incidence of Mental Health Issues in Agriculture Community - Gateway Gazette

OTTAWA, ON – Conservative Members of the Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Foods today released a supplemental report on the rising incidence of mental health issues in Canada’s vitally important agricultural sector.

“Conservatives have always stood up for individuals and families who provide Canadians with the most nutritious and the best foods in the world,” stated Luc Berthold, Vice-Chair of the Standing Committee and Member of Parliament for Mégantic – L’ Érable. “Our commitment to farmers, ranchers and producers led us to initiate a study on the rising incidence of mental health issues; and we are committed to working with them to find solutions.”

The Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Foods began the study on mental health following a motion initiated by Earl Dreeshen, Member of Parliament for Red Deer – Mountain View, on Bell Canada’s Let’s Talk Day, January 31, 2018.

Mr. Dreeshen is a fourth-generation farmer who currently farms grains and canola in central Alberta. Mr. Dreeshen noted at the time that the Standing Committee should undertake a study on the mental health challenges that Canada’s farmers, ranchers, and producers face and should meet with them so that solutions could be found.

The Conservative Members’ Supplemental Report highlights testimony at Committee hearings about the urgency of the problem, as well as the need for action on several fronts. The Supplemental Report highlights Committee testimony that farmers and producers face increased stress and hardship arising from recent government initiatives like the federal carbon tax and concessions made by the government in recent trade agreements.

Additionally, social media attacks from environmental and “animal rights” activists are targeting farmers and their families, resulting in significant distress. As well, the Supplemental Report draws attention to the important role the federal government can play in educating the public about the truth of food production, while countering many of the falsehoods perpetrated by anti-farm groups.

Read the full report here (PDF)