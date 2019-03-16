Conservatives Call for Emergency Agriculture Committee Meeting to Take Action on Canola-China Issue - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa, ON – Conservative members of the Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food have called for an emergency meeting to discuss the Chinese government’s revocation of a Canadian canola company’s import permit, and the Canadian government’s lack of action on the file.

MPs Luc Berthold, Earl Dreeshen, and Bev Shipley sent a letter to the Clerk of the Agriculture and Agri-Food Committee this afternoon requesting further study on this important issue.

Conservatives are calling on the Liberal members of the Agriculture and Agri-Food Committee to hold an emergency meeting within the next five days. At this meeting, Conservative MPs will move a motion calling the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Minister of International Trade Diversification, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to testify.

“Canadian farmers produce the highest quality canola in the world. Canada’s Conservatives are deeply concerned about the impacts that these baseless actions by the Chinese government will have on Canada’s agriculture and canola sector,” stated Luc Berthold, Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Agri-Food. “The issue at hand is not Canada’s canola product. We fear that if this issue is not resolved expeditiously, farmers will suffer significantly because of the Prime Minister’s lack of leadership on the international stage.”

The full letter can be read by clicking here.